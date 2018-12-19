Superstition Mountain Museum hosts weekly free lecture series starting Jan. 3

Kicking off the free lecture series presented weekly at the Superstition Mountain Museum this winter will be “The Lost Dutchman and his Mine” presented by Teton Ken on Thursday, Jan. 3.

This annual presentation discusses who Jacob Waltz was, his life and death in Phoenix and how the clues — and gold — he left behind at his death kindled a flame of interest that has resulted in a mother lode of mystery and history.

Teton Ken not only looks the part, but knows his history, according to a release.

On Thursday, Jan. 10, as a lead-in to Heritage Days at the museum, Hank Sheffer will present a program on “The Apacheland Movie Ranch Fire.”

Besides doing research for his book on the history of Apacheland entitled “The Queen and Her Court,” Mr. Sheffer worked at the movie set.

Jodi Akers, founder and former owner of the Apache Trail Jeep Tour, will give attendees an armchair tour of the Apache Trail and its history when she appears as part of the lecture series on Thursday, Jan. 17.

She will tell about the building of the road and of the Native American Tribal people who were so instrumental to the success of this project.

Dennis and Kit Ellingson will discuss the history of wild horses in America and Salt River band of wild horses Thursday, Jan 24.

Their new book, entitled “The Wild Horses of the Salt River,” will be available in the museum gift shop.

In “Superstition Scenery,” the lecture set for Thursday, Jan. 31, Richard Laveille will discuss the geological history of the Superstition Mountain area and detail from whence came all of its rugged natural beauty.

Mr. Laveille is an expert on geology and retired recently from Freeport-McMoRan as senior VP for exploration.

All lectures are scheduled from 2-3 p.m. outdoors in the amphitheater against the backdrop of the Superstition Mountains.

Early birds can see a free live demonstration of the museum’s 70-ton, 20-stamp ore mill which will shake the earth prior to each week’s lecture at 1 p.m.

Admission to the lectures is free. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis and attendees are asked to bring seating. The museum is at 4087 N. Apache Trail (Highway 88) in Apache Junction.

