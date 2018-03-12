Superstition Mountain Astronomical League ‘Star Party’ March 17

Bill Kennedy, a member of the Superstition Mountain Astronomical League.

The Superstition Mountain Astronomical League is hosting an open house public astronomical observing session 8-10 p.m. Saturday, March 17, weather-permitting, at the Lost Dutchman State Park, 6109 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction.

It is to provide the community with telescopic views of celestial objects and to answer questions about astronomy and astronomical equipment and is an opportunity to see the moon, planets, stars, star clusters, galaxies and other astronomical phenomena using sophisticated telescopes and to talk with knowledgeable and experienced amateur astronomers.

Cost of $7 per vehicle park entrance fee is assessed by Lost Dutchman State Park unless you have a pass. For more information e-mail supermtnastro@gmail.com.

