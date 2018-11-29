‘Superstition Holidays’ museum celebration features special Dec. 8 event

A special “Superstition Holidays” celebration is in full swing at Superstition Mountain Museum, 4087 N. Apache Trail (Highway 88), 3 miles northeast of Apache Junction.

The 15-acre site is full of Christmas decorations and attractions appealing to both children and adults, according to a release.

“Come and enjoy a step back in time in the Apacheland Barn, transformed for the holidays to whisk visitors to a time and place when life and Christmas celebrations were simple and heartfelt,” according to the release.

The barn is “Christmas Central” this season at the museum, surrounded by lights and decorations on the grounds.

On Saturday, Dec. 8, an all-day holiday boutique will be held.

“Artists and vendors will be set up and selling items that are perfect for last-minute Christmas gift buying. And all items in the museum gift will be 25 percent off all day,” according to the release.

Other events set for Dec. 8 include two Stamp Mill demonstrations, one at 11 a.m. and the second at 1 p.m.

“The Superstition Mountain G-scale model railroad will be up and running from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and is a delight for young and old alike to watch in action,” according to the release.

Teton Ken will be on site with his delightful animal friends, as will Wanda and Digger, Blacksmith Jon, and the Regulators staging gunfights.

Photo opportunities abound, so pack your cameras.

In the spirit of the holidays, attendees are also being asked to bring a new toy or clothing item for the museum’s charity drive benefiting the Community Alliance Against Family Abuse.

Christmas decorations will be on display through New Year’s Day. The museum is open daily from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. except on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day.

For more information on these events and others upcoming at the museum, go to superstitionmountainmuseum.org.

