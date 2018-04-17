Superstition Fire and Medical District Governing Board meets April 18

The interim chief’s evaluation and appointing a fire chief are to be discussed at the April 18 meeting of the Superstition Fire and Medical District Governing Board. It begins at 5:30 p.m. in the district’s administrative office, 565 N. Idaho Road in Apache Junction.
The governing board may also go into a closed-door executive session for legal advice on personnel matters, to give instructions to legal counsel concerning Interim Fire Chief Mike Farber’s evaluation, on the possible appointment of Mr. Farber to the permanent fire chief position and possible form and terms of the fire chief’s contract, according to the agenda.
Mr. Farber has been the serving as the interim fire chief since June 17 when the governing board authorized him to fill a vacancy created from the departure of Fire Chief Paul Bourgeois.
At the March 21 meeting the board of directors voted unanimously to stay internal for the selection of the fire chief, according to a memo to the governing board.
In other business, the governing board on April 18 is to discuss:
- March 2018 financial reports and bank reconciliations.
- employee performance, achievements and special recognition for community members.
- the chairmanship of the fire board under SFMD By-Laws Article III: Officer, Paragraph 7 (removal of officers). This item was requested to be added to the agenda by board member Jason Moeller.
- consent-agenda items, including the board meeting and executive session minutes from March 21, changing the refuse collection company to Right Away Disposal and a service agreement with Physio Control Inc.
- an Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management cooperative fire-rate agreement.
- Policy 100.02: Immigration Reform Control Act, with final approval at the May 16 board meeting.
- Policy 100.03: Loyalty Oath, with final approval at the May 16 board meeting.
- the preliminary budget and determining the tax rate for fiscal year 2018-19.
- Resolution No. 2018-04-18-02 relating to the adoption of an amended fee schedule.
- the district’s Greater Arizona Development Authority bond application.
- Resolution No. 2018-321 and the hiring of William R. Whittington as legal counsel for the district.
- a letter of support as required by Federal Emergency Management Agency for a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant
The fire district was established in 1955 under what is now Arizona Revised Statutes 48-261. It was formed by property owners and registered voters who petitioned the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to create a special taxing district to provide fire protection services.
The fire district encompasses 62 square miles. It provides fire suppression, fire prevention, wildland protection, advanced life support, rescue, extrication and medical transportation services out of five fire stations: Fire Station 261, 1135 W Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction; Fire Station 262, 3955 E. Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction; Fire Station 263, 1645 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction; Fire Station 264, 7557 E. U.S. Highway 60 in Gold Canyon; and Fire Station 265, 9294 E. Don Donnelly Trail in Gold Canyon.
