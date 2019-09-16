Superior Optimist Club hosting ‘witches brunch’ Oct. 27 in Gold Canyon

Sep 16th, 2019 · by · Comments:
Gold Canyon Golf Resort and Spa. (facebook.com/goldcanyongolfresort)

The Superior Optimist Club will be hosting its fifth annual Witches Brunch on Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Gold Canyon Golf Resort, 6100 S. Kings Ranch Road. Funds raised support the activities of the Superior Optimist Club. 

Brunch begins at 10 a.m. Tickets are $25 and include all-you-can-eat brunch with a carving station and omelet bar, according to a release.

The club also hosts a few raffles and has door prizes during the event. There are prizes for the best costume.

The event is open to ghosts, goblins, vampires and warlocks as well.  RSVPs are highly encouraged. Purchase tickets online at bit.ly/2019WitchesBrunch or call JoAnn Besich at 520-827-0592.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags:

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie

WP RSS Plugin on WordPress