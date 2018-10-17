Super family fun slated Nov. 3 at SUPERstition Kids Day at museum

The kick-off event for the 2018-19 season at the Superstition Mountain Museum this fall is something new, a SUPERstition Kids’ Day on Saturday, Nov. 3.

The museum is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at 4087 N. Apache Trail (State Route 88), approximately two miles northeast of Apache Junction.

Everyone in the area is invited to attend the free event. Bring the whole family out to enjoy a full day of excitement and fun. Admission to the exhibit gallery will be free all day, according to a release.

“It will be a special day full of activities and entertainment designed to delight children of all ages,” according to the release.

The huge G-scale model train exhibit will be up and running. Stamp Mill demonstrations will be staged at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Teton Ken and his animal pals will be on hand to entertain both young and old.

Kids can join in an all-day scavenger hunt or pan for gold. Gunfights, staged by the Superstition Mountain Regulators, will be disturbing the peace, and Cowboy Steve will amaze all with his rope tricks. There will be ongoing entertainment throughout the day and some special surprises, according to the release.

For more information, go to superstitionmountainmuseum.org or call 480-983-4888.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.