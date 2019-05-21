Summer camps at Arizona Museum of Natural History

The Arizona Museum of Natural History is at

53 N. Macdonald in Mesa. (Submitted photo)

Schools are almost out for the summer and parents are busy planning how to keep their children entertained during the long summer break. The Arizona Museum of Natural History, 53 N. Macdonald in Mesa has several fun and educational drop-off summer camps planned.



Fun with First Things First Prehistoric Preschool camp is free for EBT cardholders/low income families who have children 4 and 5 years old. The drop-off morning camp is filled with dinosaur-themed creative movement, crafts and a special interactive learning circle. It is offered through a grant from First Things First. The dates for the camp are June 4, 6, 11 and 13.



The museum is also offering Dino Discovery Camp, a drop-off summer camp for children 6-10. Cost for the July 15-19 summer camp is $165 for non-members and $135 for members (basic membership and above).



Pre-registration is required for all camps and refunds cannot be issued. For more information and to register for a summer camp, contact group booking at azmnhgroups@mesaaz.gov and 480-644-3553. Additional information is also at azmnh.org.

