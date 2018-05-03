State treasurer candidate to attend Superstition Mountain Republican Club meeting

The Superstition Mountain Republican Club will meet 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, May 10, at Village Inn, 575 W. Apache Trail in Apache Junction.
A social hour is to be held 5:30-6:30 p.m. with the opportunity to share a meal and fellowship. The SMRC welcomes everyone seeking to be a more-informed citizen within their community, according to a release.
Kimberly Yee, candidate for state treasurer, is the guest speaker. She is a native of Arizona.
Ms. Yee is the Arizona senate majority leader and was elected to the leadership position by her Republican colleagues, according to the release.
Recently, Sen. Yee was selected as one of 25 outstanding elected women leaders from across the nation to join Governing Institute’s 2018 Women in Government Leadership Class.
In 2016, she was named among the nation’s “25 Most Influential Women in State Politics” by Congressional Quarterly’s Roll Call, a media organization covering Congress.
Apache Junction Councilman Jeff Struble is to provide an update on current affairs of the city.
For more information, e-mail Judy Novalsky at jnovalsky@gmail.com.
