Save the date: State of the City for Apache Junction Feb. 7

The city of Apache Junction will hold a State of the City at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, at the Apache Junction Performing Arts Center on the Apache Junction High School campus at 2525 S. Ironwood Drive.
Mayor Jeff Serdy will host the event, which will spotlight the achievements in the city over the last year and provide a look ahead to 2018 through a multi-media presentation.
The city continues to make numerous strides with the opening of Flatiron Community Park, the first full year of operations of the Superstition Area Water Plant and one of the largest economic development projects in recent memory through the opening of the new Fry’s Marketplace, according to a press release.
The evening begins at 6:30 p.m. and a program follows. All are invited to share in this celebration of the community, according to the release.
