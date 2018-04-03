State land trust expert shares strategies at speakers series

The next installment of the Superstition Area Land Trust speakers series will feature a talk by Susan Culp whose work helped lead to developing the Superstition Vistas land plan.
The event will be 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 11, in the Apache Junction Multi-generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road, Apache Junction.
Ms. Culp “will help us sort through a wide range of strategies and approaches for conserving ecologically important Arizona state trust lands that still fulfill the fiduciary mandate governing their management,” SALT members stated in a release.
Ms. Culp is principal of NetWest Consulting LLC. She also has been with the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy and the Sonoran Institute. She was involved in developing the Superstition Vistas land plan in the mid-2000s that called for conservation of the Superstition Foothills. It and the Superstition Area Land Plan developed by SALT have provided much of the basis for open space and trails planning in northern Pinal County, event organizers stated in the release.
The April 11 talk is free.
SALT is a 501(c)3 nonprofit. Its speakers series takes place on the second and fourth Wednesdays, October-April. Visit: azsalt.org.
