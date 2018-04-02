Star party at Peralta Trail Elementary School

Above is Bill Shasheen, a member of the Superstition Mountain Astronomical League, which is hosting a free star party 8-10 p.m. Saturday, April 14, weather-permitting, at Peralta Trail Elementary School, 10965 E. Peralta Road (access from U.S. Highway 60), in Gold Canyon.
Star parties are an opportunity to see the moon, planets, stars, star clusters, galaxies and other astronomical phenomena using sophisticated telescopes and to talk with knowledgeable and experienced amateur astronomers.
There is no fee charged. To be notified of any schedule changes and for detailed information including maps and directions, visit supermtnastro.com or e-mail SuperMtnAstro@gmail.com.
