Special finds pop up at museum’s Arts and Crafts on the Patio

Artists and craftsmen gather several times a year on the patio at Superstition Mountain Museum, 4087 N. Apache Trail, to demonstrate, display and sell their work.
“Museum visitors never know just what they will find, and participants are always ready and eager to discuss their work and chat with visitors,” museum officials stated in a release announcing the last such event of the season 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 7.
Handcrafted merchandise varies from painted gourds to handmade jewelry to photographs.
While at the event, visitors can see the new model train exhibit, walk the labeled Nature Trail and view the 20-stamp ore mill and newly finished arrestra.
Admission and parking are free.
The museum is open daily. For more, superstitionmountainmuseum.org or call 480-983- 4888.
