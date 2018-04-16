Speakers series concludes with monarch butterfly study 

Laura Miller, board member of the Southwest Monarch Study project, will present Monarchs and Milkweed Wednesday, April 25, in the final edition of the SALT Speakers Series for the 2017-18 season.
The series is cosponsored by the Superstition Area Land Trust and the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department. It will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the AJ Multigenerational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road, room B-117.
Ms. Miller will describe the monarch butterfly life cycle and migration, the importance of milkweed and other local plants, the recovery efforts of the Southwest Monarch Study and what can be done to help the species – including gardening for butterflies, a release announcing the event stated.
According to the monarch study website, researchers are analyzing the migration and breeding patterns of monarch butterflies throughout the Southwest.
“It was once believed that wild monarch butterflies east of the Rocky Mountains wintered in the mountains near Mexico City, while monarchs west of the Rockies flew to the coast of California,” the release stated. “Through fall tagging in Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, California, Utah and Colorado, study participants have learned that this is not always the case, and more research is needed.”
Ms. Miller was born in Arizona and grew up in south Scottsdale. She enjoys hiking and taking nature photos.
SALT is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Speakers series events take place on the second and fourth Wednesdays, October-April. To learn more, visit azsalt.org
The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.