Southwest Shakespeare’s ‘As You Like It,’ ‘The Taming of the Shrew’ in Mesa

Above left is Betsy Mugavero as Rosalind in “As You Like It” by William Shakespeare. (Photo by Jamil Zraikat, design by Jeff Walsh). Above right is Quinn Mattfeld as Petruchio and Ms. Mugavero as Katherine in “The Taming of the Shrew” by William Shakespeare. (Photo by Jamil Zraikat)

Southwest Shakespeare Company will close out its main stage season with two of Shakespeare’s most-enduring and important works at the Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St.

They are “As You Like It,” a romantic comedy with laughter and love, directed by SSC’s new artistic director, Quinn Mattfeld; and Shakespeare’s hilarious battle-of-the-sexes farce, “The Taming of the Shrew,” starring SSC’s real-life husband-and-wife artistic director team, Mr. Mattfeld and Betsy Mugavero.

Both plays will be presented in repertory at the Mesa Arts Center’s Piper Auditorium using SSC’s Jacobean facade set piece.

“As You Like It” is at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23, March 1 and 8; and 2 p.m. Feb. 24, March 2 and 9.

“The Taming of the Shrew” is at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22 and 28 (Stop Action Shakespeare), March 2, 7 and 9; and 2 p.m. March 3.

General admission ticket price is $25 and premium seating is $35. Students, educators and audience members under 25 are $13. E-mail info@swshakespeare.org or call 480-435-6868.

Arrive 45 minutes early and enjoy refreshments and live “green show” entertainment on the plaza. Twenty minutes prior to each show there will be a director’s orientation on the Shadow Walk.

Go to swshakespeare.org.

