Soroptimist of the East Valley’s arts and crafts fair will feature jewelry, pottery and other boutique vendors 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Pinal County Complex, 575 N. Idaho Road, Apache Junction.

All proceeds from the event fund scholarships for women in the community.

Last year, SIEV provided $5,500 in scholarships to help local women continue their education, according to a release.

Limited vendor spaces remain available for $60 each.

Vendors are responsible for their own supplies and equipment. Applications are due Tuesday, Feb. 19. To apply, visit SIEastValley.com.

For vendor or sponsorship questions, contact the event chair Rhonda Rome at 602-316-7971.

Soroptimist International is comprised of business and professional individuals striving to improve the lives of women and girls, the release stated.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.