Socks and underwear drive to help homeless residents

There are approximately 14,000 Arizonans who experience homelessness each day with 30 percent of that population being children and teens and 23 percent are military veterans. Nearly 50 percent of the homeless are women and children, according to a press release from United Way of Pinal County.
On Feb. 13 the community is hosting a Project Connect Event. The one-day, one-stop event brings resources for homeless and those struggling to figure out who to contact at what agency, to keep moving forward, according the release.
“People get so frustrated with navigating the social-service maze. Sometimes it’s hard to know which door you need to knock on first. When you knock, you’re told to go to another agency. By then you’ve lost hope and feel defeated” Mannie Bowler, executive director of the United Way of Pinal County, said in the release. “We hope that by bringing social service agencies to the folks in need we can help folks not get lost in the social service maze and lose hope.”
As part of this event, the Apache Junction homeless coalition is providing new socks, underwear and personal-hygiene products in a goodie bag to those in need. The group is collecting new socks and underwear for men and women sizes and personal hygiene items. The drop-off locations through Feb. 2 are:
- Arizona Tiremen Services at 482 W. Apache Trail
- AJI Sporting Goods at 10444 E. Apache Trail
- Western Lifestyle Realty at 940 W. Apache Trail
Tax-deductible donations may be made at www.unitedwayofpc.org.
“The United Way of Pinal County is a great organization which keeps local donations in the community,” Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy said in the release.