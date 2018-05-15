Soccer legend visits Mesa as health ambassador for Steward

Kristine Lilly will appear 10 a.m. Saturday, May 19, at the Women’s Health and Wellness Expo at Mountain Vista Medical Center, 1301 S. Crismon Road, Mesa.

Ms. Lilly, a two-time Olympic gold medal winner and two-time World Cup champion, has partnered with Steward Health Care and will serve as its community wellness ambassador.

“She will share tips on how to stay well while balancing a full plate of priorities,” according to a release announcing the partnership.

“We’re honored to welcome one of the greatest athletes in the history of American sports to our Steward team,” stated Whitney Andresen, vice president of corporate relationships for Steward Health Care.

“Kristine is not only a legendary soccer player, but she’s also a role model for women and girls. As our community wellness ambassador, Kristine will promote the critical importance of staying healthy and active, values that are at the core of our mission in health care.”

Ms. Lilly stated: “I am very excited about joining the Steward team as community wellness ambassador. Steward’s focus is on keeping people healthy and – as a mother of two young girls, and a former professional athlete – it’s something I care about deeply.”

Lilly was a member of the U.S. women’s national soccer team for 23 years. She played in more international games than any female or male soccer player in the world, the release stated.