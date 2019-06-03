‘Smallfoot’ Apache Junction’s June movie in the park

Children and adults enjoy a movie in the park event at Flatiron Community Park in Apache Junction. (Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department)

The Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its monthly free movie in the park, presented by SRP, on Saturday, June 8.

(Warner Bros.)

Bring a blanket and your friends and family for an evening outside watching the family film “Smallfoot” at Flatiron Community Park, 100 N. Apache Trail in downtown Apache Junction.

In “Smallfoot,” Migo is a friendly Yeti whose world gets turned upside down when he discovers something that he didn’t know existed — a human. He soon faces banishment from his snowy home when the rest of the villagers refuse to believe his fantastic tale. Hoping to prove them wrong, Migo embarks on an epic journey to find the mysterious creature, according to a release.

The event will coincide with the “Second Saturdays” event at Flatiron Park, so there will be food vendors selling on-site as well. “Smallfoot” will start at 8 p.m.

Call the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department at 480-983-2181 or go to ajcity.net/parks.