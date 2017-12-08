CAC Small Business Development Center goal-setting workshop Dec. 19 in Apache Junction

Do you remember the last goal that you set for your business? Did the daily “whirlwind” interfere with your ability to see that goal through? The Central Arizona College Small Business Development Center will host a goal-setting workshop at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, at Room F-129 of CAC’s Superstition Mountain Campus, 805 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction.
During this workshop, you will learn the process for implementing an action-oriented accountability system designed to increase productivity and achieve your organizational goals.
Kevin Fort and Misty Newman of the SBDC will present the principles of “The 4 Disciplines of Execution” (4DX) by Chris McChesney, Sean Covey and Jim Huling:
- Discipline 1. Focus on the wildly important
- Discipline 2. Act on the lead measures
- Discipline 3. Keep a compelling scoreboard
- Discipline 4. Create a cadence of accountability.
Registration is available at http://cacsbdc.azsbdc.net.
Editor’s note: Angela Askey is CAC’s executive director of public relations and marketing.
