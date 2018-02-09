Sierra Vista at Gold Canyon HOA community garage sale Feb. 10
Sierra Vista at Gold Canyon HOA is hosting a community garage sale 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10. The event will be held in both phases of the community, which is on East Sleepy Hollow Trail, east of King’s Ranch Road in Gold Canyon.
The event will offer a variety of merchandise from the residents. It is a gated community, and the gates will not open before 7 a.m. Any questions can be directed to Ed Ericksen, the HOA community manager, at ed@themariposagriupo.net.
