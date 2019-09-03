September events in Apache Junction include stamp mill demo, Mad Science Night

The ground will shake during the free 20-stamp ore mill demonstration scheduled for 10 a.m. Sept. 21 on Museum Day Live. (Submitted photo)

A scorpion. (J. Zirato, University of Arizona BioCommunications)

From running the 20-stamp Ore Mill at the Superstition Mountain Museum (Sept. 21) to desert scorpion hunting at Lost Dutchman State Park (Sept. 22) and Mad Science Night at the Apache Junction Multi-generational Center (Sept. 27), there’s a lot going on in Apache Junction. Events include:

AJ WRITER’S CLUB: 1-3 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month, Sept. 4; and 6-8 p.m., the third Tuesday of the month, Sept. 17, at the Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. Share your writing talents, creativity and ideas in a comfortable atmosphere. Call 480-474-8555.

6:30-7:30 p.m., Sept. 22 at Lost Dutchman State Park. Following brief information on scorpions with a ranger, head to the desert to search for scorpions. Bring a camera, a flashlight and water. Wear sturdy closed-toed shoes, and bring a black light if accessible. No pets. Meet at Palo Verde day use area at the Lost Dutchman State Park, 6109 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction. MAD SCIENCE NIGHT: 6-10 p.m., Sept. 27 at the multi-generational center, 1035 N. Idaho Road, Apache Junction. While parents enjoy a night out, kids have a night cap filled with “kooky” experiments, “zany” science projects plus games, sports, arts, and crafts, contests, prizes, snacks and more. The cost is $8 per youth; $4 with MGC membership. For children 5-12 years old. Registration required. Call 480-983-2181. Go to ajcity.net.

