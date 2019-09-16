September events in Apache Junction include stamp mill demo, desert scorpion hunting

Work on the stamp mill continues throughout the hot summer months to ensure that it is ready for monthly demonstrations. (Superstition Mountain Museum)

From a belly dance class on Thursdays (Sept. 19 and 26) at the Apache Junction Multi-generational Center, to a stamp mill demo (Sept. 21) at Superstition Mountain Historical Society and Museum, and desert scorpion hunting (Sept. 22) at Lost Dutchman State Park, there’s a lot going on in Apache Junction. Events include:

BELLY DANCE CLASS: 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 19 and 26 at Apache Junction Multi-generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road. A multi-level class 5:30-6:25 p.m. teaches the moves needed to start dancing; and intermediate/advanced dancers learn more technique challenges. Dance barefoot or in dance shoes. A hipscarf is recommended but not required; wear comfortable clothing. $40 for four weeks. Register at bit.ly/ajbellydance. Hosted by Lenora Noire Belly Dance. Tickets: apm.activecommunities.com.

BOOK CLUB: 1: 30 p.m., Sept. 24 at the Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. The Classic Novel Group meets to discuss "Lord Jim" by Joseph Conrad. Call 480-474-8555.

STRANGER THINGS: 5 p.m., Sept. 17 at the Apache Junction Public Library North Wing Program Room, 1177 N. Idaho Road. Teens 12-17 years old enjoy various activities centered around the popular show Stranger Things. Free.

COMPUTER SECURITY CLASS: 10 a.m., Sept. 19 at JOBS Training Center Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. Learn about basic computer and internet security, safer browsing, avoiding online scams and identity theft. Registration required. Call 480-474-8555.

MONTHLY MIXER: 5:30-7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 19 at 575 N. Idaho Road, Suite 701, Apache Junction. Chamber of Commerce Monthly Mixer hosted by AJ Food Bank showcases "Alice Cooper Solid Rock" performer Richard Williams. Benefits a 50/50 raffle and the Chamber scholarship fund. Bring a prize for more raffle tickets; $5 per person includes six raffle tickets. Two representatives per business member allowed. Non-members attend one mixer a year. RSVP: ajchamber.com; or call Heidi Geldis-Young at 480-982-3141.

IPAD CLASS: 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 20 at JOBS Training Center Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. Registration required. Call 480-474-8555.

STAMP MILL DEMO: 10-10:45 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 21 at Superstition Mountain Historical Society and Museum, 4087 E. Apache Trail, Apache Junction. The newly-restored Cossak 20-stamp Ore Mill will run, sounding the old steam whistle and allowing participants five minutes to get up to the mill. Free. Go to: superstitionmountainmuseum.org/events/stamp-mill-demo.

SMITHSONIAN MUSEUM DAY: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21 at Superstition Mountain Museum, 4087 E. Apache Trail, Apache Junction. Museum Day is an annual celebration hosted by Smithsonian magazine at participating museums/cultural institutions across the country offering those with a Museum Day ticket free entry for two people. Go to smithsonianmag.com/museumday. One ticket is permitted per email address.

DESERT SCORPION HUNTING: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Sept. 22 at Lost Dutchman State Park. Following brief information on scorpions with a ranger, head to the desert to search for scorpions. Bring a camera, a flashlight and water. Wear sturdy closed-toed shoes, and bring a black light if accessible. No pets. Meet at Palo Verde day use area at the Lost Dutchman State Park, 6109 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction.

MAD SCIENCE NIGHT: 6-10 p.m., Sept. 27 at the multi-generational center, 1035 N. Idaho Road, Apache Junction. While parents enjoy a night out, kids have a night cap filled with "kooky" experiments, "zany" science projects plus games, sports, arts, and crafts, contests, prizes, snacks and more. The cost is $8 per youth; $4 with MGC membership. For children 5-12 years old. Registration required. Call 480-983-2181. Go to ajcity.net.







