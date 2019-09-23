September events in Apache Junction include Mad Science Night, book club

Mad Science Night is 6-10 p.m., Sept. 27 at the multi-generational center, 1035 N. Idaho Road. Experiments, science projects plus games, sports, arts and crafts, contests, prizes, snacks and more are planned. (Metro Connection)

From a book club discussion of “Lord Jim” by Joseph Conrad (Sept. 24) at the Apache Junction Public Library and a belly dance class (Sept. 26) at the Apache Junction Multi-generational Center to Mad Science Night (Sept. 27) also at the multi-gen center, there’s a lot going on in Apache Junction. Events include:

BELLY DANCE CLASS: 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 26 at Apache Junction Multi-generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road. A multi-level class 5:30-6:25 p.m. teaches the moves needed to start dancing; and intermediate/advanced dancers learn more technique challenges. Dance barefoot or in dance shoes. A hipscarf is recommended but not required; wear comfortable clothing. $40 for four weeks. Register at bit.ly/ajbellydance. Hosted by Lenora Noire Belly Dance. Tickets: apm.activecommunities.com.

1:30 p.m., Sept. 24 at the Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. The Classic Novel Group meets to discuss “Lord Jim” by Joseph Conrad. Call 480-474-8555. . MAD SCIENCE NIGHT: 6-10 p.m., Sept. 27 at the multi-generational center, 1035 N. Idaho Road, Apache Junction. While parents enjoy a night out, kids have a night cap filled with “kooky” experiments, “zany” science projects plus games, sports, arts, and crafts, contests, prizes, snacks and more. The cost is $8 per youth; $4 with MGC membership. For children 5-12 years old. Registration required. Call 480-983-2181. Go to ajcity.net.







