September events in Apache Junction include belly dancing, desert scorpion hunting

Dance barefoot or in dance shoes at belly dancing classes at the Apache Junction Multi-generational Center. (File photo)

From watching teen anime (Sep. 10) at the Apache Junction Public Library to a belly dance class on Thursdays (Sept. 12, 19 and 26) at the Apache Junction Multi-generational Center and desert scorpion hunting (Sept. 22) at Lost Dutchman State Park, there’s a lot going on in Apache Junction. Events include:

BELLY DANCE CLASS: 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 12, 19 and 26 at Apache Junction Multi-generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road. A multi-level class 5:30-6:25 p.m. teaches the moves needed to start dancing; and intermediate/advanced dancers learn more technique challenges. Dance barefoot or in dance shoes. A hipscarf is recommended but not required; wear comfortable clothing. $40 for four weeks. Register at bit.ly/ajbellydance. Hosted by Lenora Noire Belly Dance. Tickets: apm.activecommunities.com.

