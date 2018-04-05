Secretary of state candidate Klein-Corbin at April 12 Republican Club meeting

Lori Klein-Corbin, candidate for Arizona secretary of state, is the featured speaker at the 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, April 12, meeting of the Superstition Mountain Republican Club. It will be at Village Inn, 575 W. Apache Trail in Apache Junction.
A social hour and the opportunity to share a meal and fellowship is 5:30-6:30 p.m.
“The SMRC welcomes everyone seeking to be a more informed person within their community,” Judy Novalsky, SMRC secretary, said in a release.
Ms. Klein-Corbin is the coordinator for the Western Conservative Conference, past president of the Western Center for Journalism and a state senator in Legislative District 6, Ms. Novalsky said.
Ms. Klein-Corbin served as the executive director and director of development for The Health Care Freedom Act, which was on the Arizona November 2010 ballot and was passed by nearly 57 percent of voters.
The secretary of state has a wide variety of duties including being in charge of the advance directive registry, business services division, election division and public services division, according to the release.
“We will also have someone from the Pinal County government to update us on the current affairs of the county,” Ms. Novalsky said.
For more information, call Jeff Struble at 480-694-5100.
