Second annual ‘AJ Kids Idol’ auditions begin in October

Do you have a talent you want to share with the world? Do you have what it takes to become the next AJ Kids Idol?

The second-annual AJ Kids Idol talent program is open to school-aged children in kindergarten-12th grades.

The event is hosted by Kiwanis International of Apache Junction. Proceeds are to benefit the schools of Apache Junction.

Dancing, singing, comedy and group acts are welcome. All acts are to be clean and family friendly, according to a release.

Auditions are 6-8 p.m. Oct. 17, 19 and 24 and Nov. 14 and 16 at the Apache Junction Multi-generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road in Apache Junction. The final show is to be in January.

For more information, call Braden Biggs at 573-586-8787 or Jeff Struble at 480-694-5100. The e-mail address is AJKidsldol@gmail.com. Check for updates on Facebook at AJ Kids Idol.

