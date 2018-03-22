School district Strategic Plan Focus Group’s last planning session March 26

Mar 22nd, 2018 · by · Comments:

Parents, teachers and members of the community are invited to speak up and provide input at the final open forum discussion of the Apache Junction Unified School District’s Strategic Plan Focus Group on Monday, March 26.

The Apache Junction Unified School District’s office, 1575 W. Southern Ave.

It is 9-11 a.m. in the board room of the AJUSD office, 1575 W. Southern Ave.

“The meeting is open to the community. Public comment and interaction are encouraged, but limited to the topics outlined,” Sally Marks, AJUSD public information officer, said in a statement.

The strategic plan provides the vehicle for schools and departments to create aligned improvement plans driven by:

  • Root cause analysis using multiple data points.
  • Collaborative learning networks of employees.
  • Culture of continuous improvement.
  • Stakeholder’s input and feedback.
  • Incremental improvement cycles, rather than perfection.
  • Monitor and measure organization targets.

Due to the nature of this work, the strategic plan committee primarily consists of the district leadership team; however, the public is invited to comment and give their input on the outlined topics.

For more information call Ms. Marks at 480-982-1110 or email smarks@goaj.org.

The Apache Junction Independent is delivered weekly.

Tags: · · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie