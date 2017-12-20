School calendar for Apache Junction and Gold Canyon Dec. 20-March 8

Dec 20th, 2017 · by · Comments:

Wednesday-Dec. 20

Family Fun Run: Coach Frankie Parker at Peralta Trail Elementary School, 10965 E. Peralta Road in Gold Canyon, hosts the Reindeer Dash, a healthy family fun run, on Wednesday, Dec. 20. Parents welcome to run, jog, walk with their child. Bring family and friends for a nice family event around PTES’ playground. There will be bottled water and snacks for sale. All parents/guardians and family members are welcome.

Winter Concert: The Desert Vista Elementary School winter concert is at 6 p.m. Dec. 20 at the school, 3701 E. Broadway Ave. in Apache Junction.

Thursday-Dec. 21

Early Release at AJUSD: An end of semester early release is planned for Apache Junction Unified School District schools.

Dec. 22–Jan. 7

Winter Break: No school for winter break at Sonoran Desert School, 6724 S. Kings Ranch Road Suite 102, Gold Canyon. Phone: 480-396-5463, www.sdschool.org.

Dec. 25-Jan. 4

Winter Break: No school for winter break at Desert Vista Elementary School, 3701 E. Broadway Ave. in Apache Junction; Four Peaks Elementary School, 1785 N. Idaho Road in Apache Junction; Peralta Trail Elementary School, 10965 E. Peralta Road in Gold Canyon; Cactus Canyon Junior High School, 801 W. Southern Ave. in Apache Junction; or Apache Junction High School: 2525 S. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction.

Tuesday-Jan. 9

Board Meeting: A meeting of the Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, in the board room, 1575 W. Southern Ave. Agendas are posted at http://ajusd.org/documents.cfm?id=1763.

Thursday-Jan 11

Bobcat Pride Day: Events are planned 9-10 a.m. Peralta Trail Elementary School, 10965 E. Peralta Road in Gold Canyon.

Monday-Jan. 15

Civil Rights Day: No school at AJUSD.

Tuesday-Jan. 16

Jump Rope for Heart: Desert Vista Elementary School, 3701 E. Broadway Ave. in Apache Junction, kicks-off its Jump Rope for Heart event.

Wednesday-Jan. 18

Flag Ceremony: The third grade present a flag ceremony 8:45-9:15 a.m. for kindergarten-third grade and 9:30-10 a.m. for fourth-sixth grade at Four Peaks Elementary School, 1785 N. Idaho Road in Apache Junction.

Thursday-Jan. 25

Assemblies: Mustang Pride assemblies are at 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. at Desert Vista Elementary School, 3701 E. Broadway Ave. in Apache Junction.

Monday-Feb. 19

Presidents’ Day: No school at AJUSD.

Thursday-Feb. 23

Assemblies: Mustang Pride assemblies are at 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. at Desert Vista Elementary School, 3701 E. Broadway Ave. in Apache Junction.

Thursday-March 8

Concert: A Cactus Canyon Junior High School music concert starts at 6 p.m. at the Apache Junction High School-Performing Arts Center, 2525 S. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction.

Tags:
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie