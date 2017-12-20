School calendar for Apache Junction and Gold Canyon Dec. 20-March 8

Wednesday-Dec. 20
Family Fun Run: Coach Frankie Parker at Peralta Trail Elementary School, 10965 E. Peralta Road in Gold Canyon, hosts the Reindeer Dash, a healthy family fun run, on Wednesday, Dec. 20. Parents welcome to run, jog, walk with their child. Bring family and friends for a nice family event around PTES’ playground. There will be bottled water and snacks for sale. All parents/guardians and family members are welcome.
Winter Concert: The Desert Vista Elementary School winter concert is at 6 p.m. Dec. 20 at the school, 3701 E. Broadway Ave. in Apache Junction.
Thursday-Dec. 21
Early Release at AJUSD: An end of semester early release is planned for Apache Junction Unified School District schools.
Dec. 22–Jan. 7
Winter Break: No school for winter break at Sonoran Desert School, 6724 S. Kings Ranch Road Suite 102, Gold Canyon. Phone: 480-396-5463, www.sdschool.org.
Dec. 25-Jan. 4
Winter Break: No school for winter break at Desert Vista Elementary School, 3701 E. Broadway Ave. in Apache Junction; Four Peaks Elementary School, 1785 N. Idaho Road in Apache Junction; Peralta Trail Elementary School, 10965 E. Peralta Road in Gold Canyon; Cactus Canyon Junior High School, 801 W. Southern Ave. in Apache Junction; or Apache Junction High School: 2525 S. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction.
Tuesday-Jan. 9
Board Meeting: A meeting of the Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, in the board room, 1575 W. Southern Ave. Agendas are posted at http://ajusd.org/documents.cfm?id=1763.
Thursday-Jan 11
Bobcat Pride Day: Events are planned 9-10 a.m. Peralta Trail Elementary School, 10965 E. Peralta Road in Gold Canyon.
Monday-Jan. 15
Civil Rights Day: No school at AJUSD.
Tuesday-Jan. 16
Jump Rope for Heart: Desert Vista Elementary School, 3701 E. Broadway Ave. in Apache Junction, kicks-off its Jump Rope for Heart event.
Wednesday-Jan. 18
Flag Ceremony: The third grade present a flag ceremony 8:45-9:15 a.m. for kindergarten-third grade and 9:30-10 a.m. for fourth-sixth grade at Four Peaks Elementary School, 1785 N. Idaho Road in Apache Junction.
Thursday-Jan. 25
Assemblies: Mustang Pride assemblies are at 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. at Desert Vista Elementary School, 3701 E. Broadway Ave. in Apache Junction.
Monday-Feb. 19
Presidents’ Day: No school at AJUSD.
Thursday-Feb. 23
Assemblies: Mustang Pride assemblies are at 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. at Desert Vista Elementary School, 3701 E. Broadway Ave. in Apache Junction.
Thursday-March 8
Concert: A Cactus Canyon Junior High School music concert starts at 6 p.m. at the Apache Junction High School-Performing Arts Center, 2525 S. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction.