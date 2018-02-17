‘Save the AJUSD Teacher Protest’ planned Feb. 19 outside Apache Junction school district office

A “Save the AJUSD Teacher Protest” is scheduled for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19, outside the Apache Junction Unified School District offices at 1575 W. Southern Ave., according to a Facebook event at https://www.facebook.com/events/435798523506309.
The school offices will be closed as it is a national holiday, Presidents Day.
The Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board voted 4-1 Feb. 13 to approve a five-day, Monday-Friday modified calendar for 2018-19. Classes will start July 24 and the last day of class will be May 23. The district has had a four-day, Monday-Thursday schedule for the last three years. [See story with updates including 100 students protesting outside Apache Junction High School on Feb. 14 and an online petition asking the governing board to reverse its decision here: https://apachejunctionindependent.com/education/apache-junction-unified-school-district-going-back-to-five-day-academic-calendar/.]
“The Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board failed to listen to our community and our teachers on Tuesday, Feb. 13,” the Facebook-event host Brenda Kelley write on the announcement. “One board member even said ‘Now is not the time for a popularity contest, that is in November!’ However, now is the time for our voices to be heard. We, the community, need to show up and support our teachers and staff. 340 staff members took a survey and 83 percent of them wanted the four-day. Of the current families in AJUSD, 940 people took the survey and 60 percent of them wanted the four-day. The statistics showed four-day is clearly the option to go at this point. Let’s make our voices heard and show the governing board that we will not be silenced,” she wrote.