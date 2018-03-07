SALT sponsors Lost Goldmine Trail hike

The Superstition Area Land Trust is sponsoring an interpretive guided hike Wednesday, March 14, in the foothills of the Superstition Mountains.
Hike leader Bonny Knowlton will lead what is considered an easy 4-mile trek along the Lost Goldmine Trail.
“We will be hiking the west end of the Lost Goldmine Trail,” Ms. Knowlton stated in an email. “This will be a casual stroll through the beautiful Sonoran Desert with spectacular views of the Superstition
Mountain. Hopefully there will be wild flowers in bloom.”
Participants should bring water and a small snack to enjoy on the trail. Hikers also are advised to wear hats and sturdy hiking shoes.
Hiker numbers may be limited due to the small parking area at the trailhead.
For more information and to reserve a spot email sonoranchic@yahoo.com. Preregistration is required.
Hikers should arrive about 8:45 a.m. for the 9 a.m. hike, Ms. Knowlton said.
SALT is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.