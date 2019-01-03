SALT sponsors interpretive desert hike

Bonnie Knowlton will lead a hike Wednesday, Jan. 16, along the foothills of the Superstition Mountains.

Bonnie Knowlton

The Superstition Area Land Trust is sponsoring the interpretive walk.

It will begin 9 a.m. and last approximately three hours, covering 4 miles on the Lost Goldmine Trail.

Considered an easy trek, it is for those who enjoy hiking and learning about the Sonoran Desert.

Space is limited.

For more details and to reserve a spot contact bknowlton@gmail.com.

 

