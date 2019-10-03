SALT Speakers Series to feature discussions on Woodbury Fire

Portions of the 124,000 acres burned in the Woodbury Fire were identified as having high-burn severity, which occurred mostly in the upper regions of canyons. (Arizona game and Fish Department)

An upcoming SALT Speakers Series called Fire in the Superstitions will feature a host of guests who will discuss the effects of the Woodbury Fire on the area and how it was contained.

The series is slated to begin Oct. 9 at the Multigenerational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road, in room B-117. Presentations will run from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

The Woodbury Fire primarily in the Superstition Wilderness Area, captured the interest of the entire state as it burned nearly 124,000 acres only a few months ago, according to a press release.

The first session will feature Ted Tenny, a local trail guide and avid hiker in the Superstitions and beyond, and Tonto National Forest Archeologist Steve Germick discussing the “Fire in the Superstitions: Trails, Terrain, and Archeology of the SWA.”

Following sessions on Oct. 23, Nov. 13 and 20, and Dec. 11 will cover the Woodbury Fire itself and how it was fought and influenced; the assessment of damage by the BAER Team and how to limit the adverse consequences; how the various ecosystems and plant life were affected and are expected to recover; and how wildlife were affected by the fire and are expected to be affected.

These talks will be part of the SALT Speakers Series, which the Superstition Area Land Trust (SALT) and the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department co-sponsor.

Tonto National Forest and Arizona Game and Fish Department are providing speakers for the Fire In The Superstitions” series. All events are free and geared for the public.

Ted Tenny, a local trail guide. (Submitted photo)

Mr. Tenny’s career began in aerospace engineering and continued in computer science. He transferred to Arizona in 1991, then retired in the area to hike the Southwest in the middle of the week instead of only on vacations.

He has published a hiking guide and a number of hiking articles. He is a member of the Association for Computing Machinery, and the Arizona Trail Association, a release states.

Mr. Germick has been an archaeologist with Tonto National Forest since 1988. He received his education and professional training at Northern Arizona University, following which he worked in archaeology at Besh-Ba-Gowah Archaeological Park in Globe before moving to the National Forest Service.

He has done extensive work throughout the Tonto National Forest, including on sites covered by the waters of some of the Salt River Lakes.

SALT is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Speakers Series events take place on the second and fourth Wednesdays, October through April.

