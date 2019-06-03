Salt River Tubing pirate event Saturday

Salt River Tubing will be awarding free tubing passes for the best pirate tuber costumes. (Salt River Tubing and Recreation)

Salt River Tubing is open 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. seven days a week this summer, weather and water flow conditions permitting. Free pirate bandanas will be given to the first 1,000 buccaneers who go Saturday, June 8, on the 12th Annual National Get Outdoors Day.

Invited exhibitors are Tonto National Forest and Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Lake Patrol. Extra splash and sizzle includes live entertainment by LIVE 101.5 FM radio station, pirate coin grabs, water cannon battles and free giveaways.

The cost is $17 plus tax and fees per person or tube, which includes tube rental, shuttle bus ride and free customer parking at Salt River Tubing in Tonto National Forest, seven minutes from Loop 202 East in Mesa on North Power Road.

“Relax and float on the cool and refreshing, mountain-stream waters and experience the natural wonders of the ‘mini-Grand Canyon’ of Tonto National Forest,” according to a release.

“Enjoy the beauty of this recreational paradise and catch a glimpse of the wild horses crossing mid-stream, blue herons gliding across the water and the majestic mountains as you float by. It’s the perfect venue for creating a memorable, enjoyable adventure in the great outdoors,” the release states.

Salt River Tubing accepts cash and credit cards. Credit-card transactions require a valid driver’s license for credit card identification.

Also, a valid driver’s license is required for a tube rental deposit per five tubes rented.

Children must be at least 8 or older and 4 feet tall for tubing and shuttle bus service. If a child does not meet both of the requirements stated above, Salt River Tubing does not rent tubes or provide transportation to anyone in the group according to the release.

Life vests are strongly recommended for children, non-swimmers and inexperienced swimmers.

Glass containers are prohibited by law in the Salt River Recreational Area. Ice chests and coolers will be inspected for glass containers before boarding shuttle buses. Use plastic bottles or aluminum can containers.

One to two bottles of water per hour while floating is recommended to help prevent dehydration.

Sun block, tennis shoes, cap or visor should be worn. A minimum 30 SPF is recommended. Tennis shoes or closed toes are also recommended while tubing.

Go to saltrivertubing.com or call 480-984-3305. Daily operating hours are 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., weather and water flow conditions permitting. Salt River Tubing operates under permit of the U.S.D.A. Forest Service in Tonto National Forest.

