Salt River Tubing helps with public lands cleanup on Labor Day weekend

Salt River Tubing will conduct its 23rd Annual Labor Day Salt River Heroes = Litter Zero event, Saturday-Monday, Sept. 1-3, in the Tonto National Forest.

Salt River Tubing will distribute litter bags and encourage tubers to “stash and bag” their picnic trash 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. each day during the National Take Pride in America event, according to a release.

The cost of tube rental is $17 plus tax and fees per person and includes inner tube, shuttle bus service and free parking at the SRTR Terminal.

Salt River Tubing is in northeast Mesa on Power Road, seven minutes from the Loop 202 east, Exit 23A, on North Power Road/Bush Highway in the Tonto National Forest.

As a bonus on Labor Day weekend, Salt River Tubing will be distributing free patriotic leis to the first 500 tubers.

“Since 1996, responsible public lands stewards have bagged over 772 tons of picnic trash on the Lower Salt River during the summer holiday weekends,” the release stated.

Henri Breault, president/CEO of Salt River Tubing, stated radio stations KISSFM 104.7 and KNIX 102.5 will be on-site with giveaways, and Monster Energy Beverage Company will distribute free energy beverages.

Salt River Tubing recommends that tubers should bring water, sun block, protective footwear and other beverages in cans or plastic containers. Life vests are recommended for children, inexperienced swimmers and non-swimmers while floating.

For more information: saltrivertubing.com.

