Salt River Brass Band presents ‘Swingin’ on a Star’ Feb. 10 at Mesa Arts Center

The Salt River Brass Band, with music director Patrick Sheridan, presents Swingin’ on a Star at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, at the Mesa Arts Center’s Ikeda Theater, 1 E. Main St.

“Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller, Lionel Hampton and Louis Prima are just the tip of a swinging afternoon in what has become one of Arizona’s largest big-band concerts. You’re in for a jump-jivin’, roof-raisin’, rompin’ good time,” according to a release.

Tickets are $16 to $25 and are available at mesaartscenter.com or by calling 480-644-6500.

The Salt River Brass is celebrating 31 years of presenting musical entertainment in the Valley. Other concerts planned at Mesa Arts Center’s Ikeda Theater include:

Pictures at an Exhibition, 3 p.m. Sunday, March 24, with music based on artwork with Modest Mussorgsky’s alternately fanciful and powerful set of tone poems entitled Pictures at an Exhibition. Music from Giovanni Gabrielli, Richard Wagner, and Dmitri Shostakovich.

On the Shoulders of Giants. 3 p.m. April 28, from Classical to jazz and from Herbert L. Clarke to Miles Davis, the Salt River Brass delivers a concert of past heroes.

Performances at the Mesa Arts Center are made possible in part by the support of the City of Mesa Department of Arts and Culture through the creative economy fund, according to the release.

Go to saltriverbrass.org.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.