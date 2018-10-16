Running program teaches boys more than physical skills

Let Me Run is a program designed to inspire boys through the power of running, and it begins next week in Apache Junction.

The goal is to teach them “to be courageous enough to be themselves, to build healthy relationships and to live an active lifestyle,” according to a release from the city.

With a comprehensive curriculum that applies the power of running, the release stated, the program encourages boys to develop their psychological, emotional and social health, in addition to their physical health.

Each practice includes a lesson from the Let Me Run curriculum that incorporates running, games and activities. The season, which begins Thursday, Oct. 25, culminates in a 5k race that celebrates the boys’ personal growth.

The program is for grades 4-6. Meeting dates are 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Early Learning Center, 2805 S. Ironwood Drive, Apache Junction.

The final 5k will be Saturday, Dec. 15.

For fees and more information, register at raceplanner.com/register/index/Phoenix-2018-Fall-Program.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.