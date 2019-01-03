Rummage sale Jan. 25-26 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Mesa
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church is at 612 S. Ellsworth Road in Mesa. (Submitted photo)
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 612 S. Ellsworth Road in Mesa, is hosting a bazaar rummage sale 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25, and 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 26.
All proceeds go to charities. Cash only, with no bills over $20, according to a release.
Go to oslcaz.org/worship.
