Rummage sale Jan. 25-26 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Mesa

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 612 S. Ellsworth Road in Mesa, is hosting a bazaar rummage sale 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25, and 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 26.

All proceeds go to charities. Cash only, with no bills over $20, according to a release.

Go to oslcaz.org/worship.

