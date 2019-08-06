Rotary Foundation fundraiser March 21 at Barleens in Apache Junction

Performers at Barleens Dinner Show, 2275 E. Old West Highway in Apache Junction. (barleensdinnershow.com)

The Rotary Club of Superstition Mountain is hosting a “People of Action” fundraiser Saturday, March 21, at Barleens in Apache Junction with a goal to raise $12,000 for the Rotary Foundation.

Doors open at 5:15 p.m. with a dinner served at 6:30 p.m. at Barleens Dinner Show, 2275 E. Old West Highway. Live entertainment is to include the Barleens “variety spectacular” show with music, comedy, impersonations and a walk down memory lane, according to a release.

“We are looking to fill the theater with 460 Rotarians, family and friends from across the state of Arizona. Our District 5495 includes over 70 Rotary Clubs from Lake Havasu to Springerville; Wickenburg to Grand Canyon; Sedona to Chandler; Mesa to Fountain Hills and all points in between,” the release states.

Money raised in Arizona and from the “People of Action” fundraiser stays in Arizona through District Grants. These grants support small-scale, short term projects. Since 2013-14 the Rotary Foundation has awarded 2,466 District Grants totaling $126.1 Million. In 2017-18, the Rotary Foundation approved 503 district grants and program awards totaling $27.4 million.

Tickets for the March 21 “People of Action” fundraiser go on sale at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2, and cost $62 per person. Included is dinner, the variety show and a $25 contribution to the Rotary Foundation. Contact Walter “Harvey” Clark at harvey.clarksuperrotary@gmail.com or 203-841-7666.

Business and individual sponsors cost $500 and include dinner and show tickets for eight, a contribution to The Rotary Foundation and preferred seating for eight.