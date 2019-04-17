Rotary Club of Superstition Mountain fundraiser May 9

The Rotary Club of Superstition Mountain is hosting a fundraiser 3:30-5 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at Mariposa Point of Mesa, 1248 S. Crismon Road in Mesa.

Hors d’oeuvres and drinks will be sold to raise money to support The Rotary Club of Superstition Mountain. There will be raffle prizes and a

50/50.

RSVP to Stacey Fischer or Concierge at 480-807-3883.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.