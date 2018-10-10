Review Pinal Airpark master plan, take tour Oct. 20

Apache Junction and Gold Canyon residents can tour the Pinal Airpark and review a proposed master plan on Oct. 20.

There will be limited tours of the airpark in Pinal County available by reservation only. To reserve a spot, call Marlene Pearce at 520-866-3960 or email marlene.pearce@pinalcouuntyaz.gov.

The event will take place 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at the Pinal Airpark, 24641 E. Pinal Airpark Road in Red Rock. The airpark exit off of Interstate 10 is 232. The meeting location is the Flightline Grill. Signage will be posted showing drivers where to go, according to a release.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.