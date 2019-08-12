REO Speedwagon at Mesa Amphitheatre Oct. 16

REO Speedwagon (Submitted photo)

American rock band REO Speedwagon will perform at Mesa Amphitheatre, 263 N. Center St., on Wednesday, Oct. 16. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are available at mesaamp.com.



“Formed in 1967, signed in 1971, and fronted by iconic vocalist Kevin Cronin since 1972, REO Speedwagon is a band where the main constant over the decades is a never-ending desire to give their all to their fans, year in and year out,” according to a release.

Their 1980 album “Hi Fidelity” received the Recording Industry Association of America’s 10X Diamond Award for surpassing sales of 10 million units in the U.S. REO Speedwagon rode the top of the charts with a RIAA-certified 22 million albums sold in the U.S. and 40 million around the globe, with a string of gold and platinum records and international hit singles, the release states.

In recent years, REO Speedwagon has toured with STYX and .38 Special, Pat Benatar, Ted Nugent, Chicago, Def Leppard and more.

Other shows coming up at Mesa Amphitheatre include:

Rebelution Good Vibes Summer Tour, Aug. 29

Maren Morris Girl in the World Tour, Sept. 12

Flogging Molly and Social Distortion Summer Tour, Sept. 29

Justin Moore Live in Concert, Oct. 20

Cody Johnson and Friends, Oct. 26

Phoenix Symphony: Music of David Bowie, March 28, 2020

The Beatles’ Abbey Road with Classic Albums Live, April 4, 2020

To learn more or to purchase tickets, go to mesaamp.com.

