Registration begins for annual Pinal County resource roundup

A conference to update staff members from agencies about the variety of resources available to help individuals and families in Pinal County will be held in June.
The 14th Annual Resource Roundup starts at 8 a.m. Friday, June 8, at the Holiday Inn, 777 N. Pinal Ave. in Casa Grande.
To register, go to https://conta.cc/2ri9ZVg.
The cost to attend is $30 per person. The fee includes lunch.
Attendees will hear information from keynote speakers, attend workshops, receive valuable resource material and have a chance to win door prizes, according to a release.
The workshops will feature presentations on Arizona workforce development, personal safety, utility companies programs, health and wellness, drug trends, homeless services, suicide prevention, services for autistic young adults, parenting skills and alternatives to pay-day lending.
Forty-plus exhibitors will be showcasing their services and will be offering valuable promotional and informational items.
Staff of Community Action Human Resources Agency in partnership with Pinal County Division of Housing, Pinal County Public Health Services District, Sun Life Family Health Center, University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Agency, Pinal Gila Council for Senior Citizens, Eloy Veterans Center, Honoring Our Heroes Program and Pinal County Attorney’s Office make up the planning committee for the event.
To request additional information, send an email to lrushing@cahrapinal.org.
