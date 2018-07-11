Regional school crossing-guard training offered

As thousands of children in the Valley return to school, many of the people who make sure they get to school safely will take part in regional training workshops during the next two weeks.

In keeping with its goal of improving transportation safety throughout the region, the Maricopa Association of Governments sponsors the 2018 regional school crossing guard training workshops, according to a release.

Workshops are planned in Phoenix, Peoria and Mesa. The Mesa one is 9 a.m.-noon. Thursday Aug. 2, at Dobson High School’s north lobby auditorium, 1501 W. Guadalupe Road.

About 400 school crossing guards are expected to participate in the workshops. All K-8 schools may use the workshops to train their school crossing guards. The responsibility remains with each school for hiring, training, and defining when and where crossing guards are to be on duty, according to the release.

The training will include essential crossing guard procedures, information on the health and welfare of guards and resources available from police and fire departments to help the guards ensure the children’s safety.

Special sessions will review traffic laws regarding crosswalks, procedures that must be followed in the crosswalks, and proper equipment that guards rely on to perform their duties safely and effectively, according to the release.

School crossing guards who are interested in participating in the training workshops must preregister in coordination with their school district. Information and registration forms are available at the MAG Safe Routes to School website at srts.azmag.gov.

“Just as it is important for the crossing guards to know the rules, drivers are reminded to follow them. Adhere to the 15 mph speed limit, stop for crossing guards and wait until they have cleared the roadway before proceeding through a crosswalk, and always exercise caution when driving in school zones,”” according to the release.

For more information, call the Maricopa Association of Governments at 602-254-6300.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.