‘Red dot’ patio sale April 27-28 at Superstition Mountain Museum

Savvy shoppers will be seeing red when they attend a special “red dot” patio sale at the Superstition Mountain Museum, 4087 N. Apache Trail, north of Apache Junction. The sale is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 27-28.

All of the items displayed on tables on the patio and selected jewelry inside will be marked with a red dot and the purchase price will be 50% of the normal retail price. Half-price items will include selections from current merchandise on display in the museum gift shop and Charlie’s General Store in the barn, according to a release.

Items offered for one-half the regular price will include jewelry, wood carvings, pottery and other gift items.

According to Dave McElligott, gift shop manager, the season-end sale is being held in anticipation of some scheduled remodeling planned for the museum gift shop this summer. It will also make room for new merchandise arriving in the fall.

Go to superstitionmountainmuseum.org.

