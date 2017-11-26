Ranching in the Superstitions subject of Nov. 29 SALT seminar

The Quarter Circle U Ranch at the end of Peralta Road is one of the oldest continuously operated cattle operations in Arizona. Chuck Backus, owner for the last 40 years, will discuss the history and current operations of this arid ranch in modern times in the next SALT Speakers Series talk at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, in room No. B-117 at the Apache Junction Multi-generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road.
After retiring and becoming a full-time rancher, Mr. Backus spent years improving the condition of the land; providing for safe, humane and efficient cattle processing; and making the Quarter Circle U the first solar-powered ranch in the world. After extensive study, he incorporated progressive breeding techniques to improve the animals’ feed efficiency and productivity. He also made it a personal goal to inform Arizona ranchers of changes in the industry to help them compete with Midwestern farmers.
The herd was later completely converted to produce Certified Angus Beef quality calves. Cattle spend the winter months at the ranch, and are trucked to a grazing allotment near Show Low in May.
Among the land improvements are water resources, which nighttime cameras reveal are regularly used by wildlife from deer to bighorn sheep to mountain lions.
Last year, Mr. Backus was honored as the “Arizona Pioneer Stockman of the Year” at the Arizona National Livestock Show and also received a National Award from CAB. In January he is leading a “Cattleman’s College” session at the National Cattleman and Beef Association’s Annual Meeting.
Prior to his retirement, Mr. Backus was as an engineering professor, solar energy researcher, vice president and provost of Arizona State University East. He led the land plan converting Williams Air Force Base to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport and ASU’s East Campus. He was SALT’s president for five years, during which he guided development of the “Superstition Area Land Plan,” followed by the even larger “Superstition Vistas.”
The Speakers Series is cosponsored by the Superstition Area Land Trust and the Apache Junction Parks & Recreation Department. Talks generally occur on the second and fourth Wednesdays, October through April, and are free and open to the public. Note that this event occurs on the fifth Wednesday in deference to the Thanksgiving holiday.
