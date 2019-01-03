Rancher, author to share stories at Apache Junction library

Award-winning author and cowboy H. Alan Day will share lessons about loyalty, humility, persistence and more 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, at the Apache Junction Public Library 1177 N. Idaho Road.

Life on the Lazy B – Lived by an American Cowboy examines life on a 200,000-acre Southwestern cattle ranch.

Mr. Day’s upbringing “branded him a cowboy from the day he was born,” according to the author’s website.

“To this day, he claims that he has soil running through his veins.”

He was part of the third generation to grow up on the 200,000-acre Lazy B cattle ranch straddling the high deserts of southern Arizona and New Mexico.

The ranching and cowboy lifestyle so appealed to him that after graduating from the University of Arizona, he returned to manage Lazy B for the next 40 years.

During his career, he received numerous awards for his stewardship of the land, according to the website.

In 1989, he purchased a cattle ranch in Nebraska and soon after, a ranch in South Dakota. The latter became the first government-sponsored sanctuary for unadoptable wild horses.

Now retired from ranching, he divides his time between Tucson and Pinetop.

