Rad-A-Tat Tattoo hosts car and bike show Feb. 11 to benefit Sunshine Acres Children’s Home
A car and bike show with proceeds benefiting Sunshine Acres Children’s Home will be held 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, at Rad-A-Tat Tattoo, 2114 W. Apache Trail in Apache Junction.
Entry fee is three canned food items or one unwrapped toy. There will be extreme bounce-house races for tattoo certificates. For show information, call 602-752-1544.
Sunshine Acres, 3405 N. Higley Road in Mesa, has 80 children and has helped more than 1,900 over the years. For more information on Sunshine Acres, go to http://sunshineacres.org.
