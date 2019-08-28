Qigong classes offered at Apache Junction Multi-generational Center

A class at the Apache Junction Multi-generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road. (File photo)

Two four-week sessions of Qigong classes are being offered this fall at the Apache Junction Multi-generational Center. In a word, “Qi” means energy and “Gong” means work.

By practicing various standing exercises and sitting meditations, participants will learn how to strengthen the flow of energy and how to work on yourself mentally, physically and spiritually. The exercises incorporate motion and breathing; are easy to do, require no previous experience and are the foundations to self-healing, according to a release.

The City of Apache Junction is offering two four-week sessions this fall; 6:45-8 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 26-Oct. 17 and Oct. 24-Nov. 14. Classes will take place at the Apache Junction Multi-generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road. There will be lots of hands on practice of the techniques so make sure to wear comfortable clothing that allows for easy movement, according to the release.

Instructor Norman Orr has been a martial artist for over 45 years and has an assortment of martial arts experience to draw on including Kung-Fu, Tae-Kwon-Do and Tai Chi. His knowledge and training also include various types of martial and healing Qigong.

He has studied martial qigong with various Kung-Fu masters over the past 40 years and has been teaching various organized clinics, seminars and camps since the early 1970s. Master Orr continues to study and train in the martial arts by attending various seminars and working with other master level teachers, the release states.

Details about this program can be found in the fall Citizen brochure. Pick one up at the multi-generational Center or find it at ajcity.net/parks. Pre-registration for the program is required. For questions, contact Jill Ruot at 480-474-5248 or jruot@ajcity.net. For other program and service information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 480-983-2181 or go to ajcity.net/parks.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.