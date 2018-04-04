Pups, pony seek service animal certification

Peggy Wilson, wife of Apache Junction Vice Mayor Chip Wilson, with their service pony, Shadow, at the grand opening of the new Fry’s at 150 E. Old West Highway in Apache Junction. (Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newsmedia)

Nine dogs and a pony will be put to the test 7 a.m.-noon, Saturday, April 7, at Apache Greyhound Park, 220 S. Delaware St., Apache Junction.

They will not be there to win a race, rather to win certification as service animals.

Paws 4 Life is sponsoring the testing, which includes a first: Shadow is the first pilot pony completing the program, according to a release from the organization.

The animals have put in 18 months of training, extra task classes and attended special events, the most recent being the Mane Event at West World in Scottsdale. The event presented a number of challenges for the animals such as other dogs being there, many people, tractors and more.

“All came through in flying colors, doing the job they way they were supposed to,” according to the Paws 4 Life release.

Spectators are invited to the certification testing on April 7.

For information, 480-288-5174.

Paws 4 Life was created in 2007, and is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. It is made up entirely of volunteers.

