Public hearing Feb. 12 on use of CDBG funds in Apache Junction

The city of Apache Junction is expected to receive an estimated $150,000 in fiscal year 2018 federal community development block grant funds from the Arizona Department of Housing Regional Account. The city of Apache Junction may also apply for up to $300,000 in fiscal year 2018 CDBG funds from the State Special Projects account. CDBG funds must be used to benefit low-income persons and areas, alleviate slum and blight or address urgent need, according to https://apachejunctiongrants.wordpress.com/2018/01/16/public-hearing-notice-for-the-use-of-cdbg-funds/.
A public hearing to gather ideas on how to use CDBG funds starts at 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12, in the Apache Junction City Council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.
Examples of possible projects include the following:
- public infrastructure (e.g., water, wastewater, street improvements);
- community facilities (e.g., health clinics, libraries, senior or youth centers);
- housing (e.g., owner occupied or multi family rehab, utility connections on private property, new housing constructed by a non-profit),
- public services (e.g., purchasing a van to transport persons with disabilities, equipment and rent to start a new job training program); and
- economic development (e.g., a loan to a business for job creation, acquisition of land for an existing business expansion).
For more information about the public hearing, the CDBG program or to receive technical assistance (prior to Feb. 12) to formulate prospective project ideas for presentation at the hearings, contact Heather Patel at 300 E. Superstition Blvd. or by phone at 480-474-5086 or by e-mail at hpatel@ajcity.net.